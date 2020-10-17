Herschel A. Dodson, Jr. (Junior) age 72, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at his home.
He was born on Nov. 11, 1947 in Peoria, Illinois the son of the late Herschel A. Dodson Sr. and Virginia Huffman Dittman.
He is survived by two sons, Brian Dodson, of Hudson, Kentucky, and Michael Dodson, of West Chester, Ohio, and a daughter, Sallie Basham, of Caneyville, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation was requested by the family and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
