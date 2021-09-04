Hewitt Rhea Philpott, age 78, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes.
He was born on Aug. 8, 1943 in Brandenburg, Kentucky, the son of the late Ercy and Lela Still Philpott.
He is survived by his children Susan and Lewis; a step-daughter, Pam Kamer (Mark); and a step-son, Louis Spalding.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Wilkins Philpott and a sister, Laverne Leachman.
Cremation was chosen, and a Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Joe Watson will be officiating. Burial will be in the Layman Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
