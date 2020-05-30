Houston M. Elmore, age 83, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Norton’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born on April 30, 1937 in Chattaroy, West Virginia, the son of the late Virgil Amos and Exie Beatrice Meredith Elmore.
He was a retired electrician for the Peabody Coal Company. He enjoyed reading, traveling, spending time with his family and was an avid UK fan. He was a member and organizer of the UMWA, the IBEW and previously served as an Elder of the Church of Christ. Upon his passing he was a member of the Mill Street Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Jean Hart Elmore; two daughters, Cheryl Jean Cole, of Popular Bluff, Missouri, and Rebecca (Becky) Ann Miller (Harold), of Leitchfield; an adopted daughter, Teresa Elmore Cruz; seven grandchildren, Hannah Lael Cole-Wells (Steve), Jordan Leigh Marshall, Ian Michael Cole (Baileigh), Isabelle Lynn Patterson (Todd), Isaac David Miller (Morgan), Stefan Thomas Miller (Samantha) and Micah Skelton; and five great-grandchildren.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Ruby Elmore Booth, James Arthur Elmore, Homer Eugene Elmore, Virgil Elmore and Joyce Ann Elmore Harp.
A private visitation will be held prior to the funeral.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the family farm. Family will be officiating. Friends may arrive for the funeral after 2:30 p.m. Saturday. A private burial will be in the Anneta Cemetery.
The family farm is located at 10098 Anneta Rd. in Leitchfield, Kentucky. Friends and family who would like to attend the public funeral will be asked to park at a few designated places across the street from the house, as well as the parking lot at Anneta Baptist Church. Those attending will be asked to stand, or bring a chair, in a designated area that will be roped off. Those attending will be able to walk through for viewing at the end of the funeral. The family politely asks for attendees to practice social distancing and offer their condolences to the family from a safe distance during the final walk through at the end of the funeral. The family appreciates everyone’s cooperation.
