Imogene Tidwell, age 88, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2021 at University of Louisville Hospital.
She was born on March 3, 1933 in Pine Knob, Kentucky, to the late Fred and Rocie Woosley Shain.
She is survived by her daughters, Eugenia Elmore (Jeff) and Georganne Clark (Anthony), all of Caneyville.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Tidwell, and son, George Martin Tidwell.
Graveside services were held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at Layman Cemetery with Elder Dwight Dyer officiating. Burial followed.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. on Saturday until time to depart for the graveside service.
