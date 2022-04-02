Ina Jane Willis, age 82, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at her home in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on Aug. 4, 1939 in Grayson County, Kentucky, daughter of the late Joe Landis McClure and Savannah Vincent McClure.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Morton (Link) Willis, and daughter, Tami Powell.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Tom Wilson will be officiating. Burial will be in the Layman Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Saturday until time of services.
