Irene AdaMae Riggs Thompson, age 66, of Clarkson, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022.
She was born Jan. 8, 1956, in Louisville and was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Jimmy Dale Thompson, and her parents, Freeman and Gladys Fulkerson Riggs.
She is survived by her children, Sunshine Beverly Ann Thompson and Jimmy Jr. (Tisha) Thompson.
A graveside service were held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at Center Point #2 Church Cemetery in Cub Run with Bro. Matt Milam officiating.
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
