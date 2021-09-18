Irvin Cook, age 72, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at Owensboro Health in Owensboro, Kentucky.
He was born on Feb. 28, 1949 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Elba and Noma Wilson Cook.
He is survived by three daughters, Jenny Cook (Barry Simmons), of Leitchfield, Noma Cook, of Radcliff, Kentucky, Jessica Willis (Ronnie), of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial will be in the Tom Cook Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. Monday until time of services.
