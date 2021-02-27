Ivan Damon Hornback, age 79, of Big Clifty, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 at the Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield. He was born July 12, 1941 in Big Clifty, Kentucky, the son of Lee and Delia Williams Hornback.
He is survived by his son, Damon Hornback (Emily).
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jewell Thompson Hornback, and his daughter, Rita Mae Hornback.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. He was laid to rest in the Little Clifty Methodist Church Cemetery in Clarkson following the service. Visitation was held from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
