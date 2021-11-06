Ivory Ford, Jr., age 79, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born on April 1, 1942 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late Ivory and Edith Eskridge Ford.
He is survived by his wife, Joanna Faye O’Bryan Ford, of Louisville; three daughters, Veronica Sholar (Chris), of South Carolina, Karen Harrod, of Louisville, and Sharon Shelton (Tom), of Louisville; and son, Douglas Ford (Brian), of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Mass services were at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at the St. Anthony Catholic Church in Axtel with Father Shaiju Thomas. Burial was in the St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery in Axtel.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 8 a.m. Friday until 9:15 a.m., at which time they left for the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.