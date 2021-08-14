Jackson Elbert Reese, age 78, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born on Nov. 16, 1942 in Whitesburg, Georgia, the son of the late James H. and Wilma Gladney Reese.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joan Reese, of Clarkson, and a daughter, Melissa Reich (Jim), of Shrewsbury.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Coley Reese.
Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial will be in the New Freedom Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. Monday until time of services.
