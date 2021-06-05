Jake Thomas “Wizzy” Wisdom, age 26, of Leitchfield, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 in Eastview, Kentucky. He was born March 10, 1995 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of Wendy Copley-Davis and Daniel Davis.
He is survived by his parents, Wendy Copley-Davis and Daniel Davis.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Monday, May 31, 2021 at the Caneyville Memorial Chapel. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
