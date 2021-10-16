James D. Schehr, age 63, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on Dec. 6, 1957 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late Frank and Martha Gant Schehr.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Butner Schehr, of Leitchfield, and two sons, James Michael (Lindsey), of Louisville, and Dillon Alexander (Katlyn), of Jasper, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. CST Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Ray Robbins officiating. Burial was in the Eveleigh Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. CST on Friday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.