James David (J.D.) Elmore, age 83, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at his residence, with his family and friends by his side.
J.D. was born on July 10, 1938, in Grayson County, Kentucky in the hollow of Conoloway Creek. He was the son of the late Deolie (Doll) Elmore and Oma Decker Elmore Crain.
J.D. is survived by his beloved wife, Alfreda Powell Elmore, of Leitchfield; a son, David Keith Elmore, of Leitchfield; and two daughters, Michelle Galloway (Thomas) and Kelli Miller (Jason), both of Breckinridge County.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at the Antioch General Baptist Church with Bro. Gary Embry officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home until time to leave for the church.
