James “David” Woosley, age 57, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on March 9, 1963, in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the son of the late James “Jimmy” and Pauline (Woosley) Woosley.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Webster Woosley, and two stepsons, Carlos Mont Webster (Becky Belcher) and Daniel Webster (Jennifer), of Butler County, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Delbert Dockery and Sister Lyresa Ashley officiating. Burial was in the Curtis Woosley Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
