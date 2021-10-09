James “Doug” Hannaman passed at his home in Leitchfield, Kentucky on Oct. 2, 2021 at the age of 72, surrounded by his loved ones and dogs who will continue to honor his memory by living their lives to the fullest.
Doug was survived by his wife, Millie; son Jameson/Monica; and daughter, Joslyn/Danny. He is predeceased by his mother, Jacqueline Hutson, and father, Paul Hannaman.
Doug was born on Oct. 27, 1948 in California, where he loved to surf.
Doug was not one for formal attire. He never wanted to wear a tie unless absolutely necessary. In his remembrance, please do not wear a tie to his memorial services.
Memorial services will be held at Clearview Baptist Church, 505 West White Oak St. Leitchfield, KY 42754, on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 2 p.m.
