James Edward Hibbard, Jr., age 68, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at the VA Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born on April 1, 1953, in Ft. Knox, Kentucky, the son of the late James Edward Sr and Wanda Jean Quiggins Hibbard who survives.
He was a Vietnam Air Force veteran who worked as a pipe fitter for McClure Maintenance and a blaster for the Ragland quarry, who enjoyed listening to music, mowing and horse shoe pitching, and attended the St. Paul Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Kathy) Hibbard; two sons, Harold Joseph Hibbard and Benjamin Miller (Shelly), both of Leitchfield; one daughter, Tonja Tadlock, of Glasgow, Kentucky; his mother, Wanda Jean Quiggins Hibbard; four grandchildren, Haley, Jenna, Christopher and James; one great-grandson; two brothers, Clifton, of Colorado, and Jeffery Hibbard (Jenny), of Mississippi; two sisters, Diana Gilliam, of Texas, and Vanessa Lucas (Ralph), of Big Springs, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Father Steve Hohman officiated with cremation following.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
The family requested that visitors to the funeral home please wear a mask and not to bring food or drink.
