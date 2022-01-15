James Edward VanMeter, age 70, died unexpectedly Jan. 11, 2022 at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
He was born Dec. 31, 1951 in Leitchfield to the late Edward and Eula Mae Dennison VanMeter.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
James married his high school sweetheart, Garnetta Lee Clemons, and they celebrated 51 years together in October. He is also survived by three daughters, Paula VanMeter, Carla Jaggers (Terry Clay) and Laura Keown (Jeremy).
Funeral mass was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Rev. Brandon Williams officiating. Burial followed in the St. Anthony Cemetery.
Visitation was from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Rogers-Oller Funeral Home.
A prayer service was held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
