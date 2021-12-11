James “Greg” Hodges, 59, of Cecilia, Kentucky, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 1, 2021.
He was born in Leitchfield, Kentucky on Nov. 12, 1962. His parents are JC and Laverne Hodges and the late Frances (Paul) Noll.
He is survived by his loving children, Crissy Rowland, of Bowling Green, Craig (Kristy) Hodges, of Leitchfield, Garrett Hodges, of Vine Grove, and Jacob Barbour, of Vine Grove.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. (CST) Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson with Bro. Blake Newton officiating. Burial followed in the Clarkson Cemetery.
Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m. (CST) and after 11 a.m. (CST) Saturday at the funeral home.
