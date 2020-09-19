James Gregory Terry 67, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 in his home surrounded by his wife and son. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Deborah Jo; daughter, Melissa Jo Nichols (Christopher); and son, Edward Shane Terry; and is preceded in death by his mother, Bobbie Jean Ramsey.
Cremation was requested with no services.
