James “Jim” Hester, age 75, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at Owensboro Health.
He was born on Aug. 27, 1945 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Elzie Thomas and Pansy Marie Carter Hester.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Sandra Kay Nugent Hester, both of Leitchfield; a daughter, Lisa Hester Dennis; and four step-children, Rebecca Oblinsky, Shirley Bratcher, Richard Bruner and Cassandra Whitaker.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-son, Bobby Lasley.
Cremation was chosen and a Memorial Service will be held at the American Legion Post #81 at a later date.
