James (Jim) Travis Lashley, age 89, passed away Feb. 26, 2022 at 7:30 a.m.
He was born on March 12, 1932 in Grayson County, Kentucky, to Lewis Willis and Mary Huffman Lashley.
He is survived by his three children, Vickie (Donnie) Mullins, of Bowling Green, Scott Lashley, and Chris (Frances) Lashley; his bonus son, Robert Saltsman (Tammee); and his second love, Katherine Shain, all of Leitchfield.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Billy Compton officiating. Burial was in the Prewitt Cemetery with military honors presented by American Legion Post #81.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. Friday until time of services.
