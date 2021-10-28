James Johnson, Farrell to his family and friends, 84, of Leitchfield, passed away Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Springview Health & Rehab Center in Leitchfield.
He is survived by his wife, Jana Farris Johnson; his children, Kaye Burnette (George) and Jim Johnson; his stepchildren, David Cole (Alana), Gary Cole (Melissa) and Susan Lester (Mike); four grandchildren, nine stepgrandchildren, three great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; two sisters and one brother.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Chester Shartzer officiating. Burial follows in Leitchfield Memory Gardens. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
