James Matthew Luke Hall, age 42, of Hudson, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at Baptist Health in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born on Dec. 5, 1978 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the son of James Hall and Alberta Brooks Montross.
He is survived by his wife, Rachel Lucas Hall; his children, Aaron, Haley & Addilynn Hall, and Amber, Autumn & Owen Horn; his father, James Hall; and his mother, Alberta Brooks Montross.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Nathan Lowe will be officiating. Burial will be in Williams Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and will also be from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.