With his family by his side, James Noah Blanton, 73, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Feb. 17, 2022 at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
James was born on Jan. 7, 1949 to the late Marvin and Gracie “Gertrude” Stevenson Blanton, of Leitchfield, and married the late Edith Hack Blanton on Jan. 1, 1972.
James is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Dennison (T.J.) and Emily Beck, of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Edith Blanton; and his mother-in-law, Emma Jean Hack.
Visitation was held at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield on Tuesday, Feb. 22 from 12 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 9 a.m. until the time of service. The funeral service was held at Dermitt Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 11 a.m. with Bro. Charlie Smith officiating. Burial was in the Vol Layman Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.