James Paul Scott “J.P.,” age 40, of Horse Branch, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 at his residence. He was born May 3, 1981 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of Paul Lee Scott and Diane Gail Cecil Scott.
He is survived by his wife, Christina McGibney Scott; his two children, Christopher Scott (Lacey Sanchez) and Natalie Scott; his stepson, Caden McGibney; and his parents, Diane and Paul Scott.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Caneyville Memorial Chapel. He will be laid to rest in the Hopewell Cemetery in Horse Branch. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 and will also be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
