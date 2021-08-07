James Quinton “Jim” Meredith, age 82, of Manchester, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 at Advent Health Hospital in Manchester, Kentucky.
He was born on March 6, 1939, the son of the late Carlos and Dorothy Ashley Meredith.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Hacker Meredith, of Manchester; and his children, Terry Wayne Smith and Becky Peters, of Manchester, Gregory Dean Meredith (Melinda), of Bowling Green, Elizabeth Handel (Bill), of Elizabethtown, and Kimberly Harris (Frankie), of Nashville.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at the Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, Kentucky. Visitation in Manchester was Thursday at 6 p.m.
Funeral services at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Entombment will follow at the Walnut Hill Cemetery in Leitchfield.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service.
