James Richard Cripps, age 65, of Breckinridge County, Kentucky, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.
He was born on April 23, 1956 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Clarence Andy and Bertha Ann Miller Cripps.
He loved his dearly beloved wife, Charlene Cripps. He loved his four children, Elizabeth Garlinger, Leslie Cripps (Jennifer), Rodney Cripps (Kayla), and Amy Sweeney (Nick).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services were held on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 at Dermitt Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Burial was in the Hazelwood Cemetery.
Visitation was held at the Dermitt Funeral Home beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday until time of service.
