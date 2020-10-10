James Robert “Bussie” Frank, age 84, of Caneyville, Kentucky passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 20, 1936 in Louisville, Kentucky the son of the late Robert Lincoln and Lucy Kiper Frank.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, June Cockrel Frank, and two daughters, Cinda Cummings (Eddie) and Daphney Allen (Brian).
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at Caneyville Memorial Chapel in Caneyville, Kentucky with Bro. Jack Cockrel officiating. Burial was in New Hope Cemetery in Caneyville. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
