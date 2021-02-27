James Russell Dupin, age 84, of Big Clifty, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Sept. 7, 1936, in Solway, Kentucky, the son of Joseph Grant and Ader Hay Dupin.
He is survived by his wife, Ethel G. Dupin.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services
were private. He was
laid to rest at the Pleasant Grove
Cemetery in Hardin Springs.
