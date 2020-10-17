James S. Ravenscroft, age 63, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 in Lexington.
He was born on Aug. 3, 1957 in Coxackie, New York, the son of the late James Matthew Ravenscroft and Margaret Christine Cozzens Ravenscroft.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Nugent Ravenscroft, of Leitchfield; step-son, Tristan Nugent; daughter, Tammy Saltsman; and son, Rocky Ravenscroft.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at Dermitt Funeral Home. Bro. Joey Decker will be officiating. Burial will be in the Sanders Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, and from 9 a.m. Monday until time of service.
