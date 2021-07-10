James Scott Mollyhorn, age 62, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021 at his home in Leitchfield.
He was born on June 3, 1959 in Butler County, Kentucky, the son of the late Delma Paul and Carol Cheal Mollyhorn.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen, and a Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Paul Strange will be officiating.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until time of services.
