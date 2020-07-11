James Stanley White, Sr., age 73 of Springfield, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Northcrest Medical Center in Springfield, Tennessee. He was born Jan. 29, 1947 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of Lawrence & Estelle Embry White.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann White, and five sons, Stanley White, Jr., David White, Lawrence White, Gary White, and Bob White.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Mike White.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Caneyville Memorial Chapel. He was laid to rest at the Zion Harmony following the service. Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday.
