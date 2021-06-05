Janice Ann Rusher, age 60, of Constantine, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at her home.
She was born on March 3, 1961 in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Dual Ray and Dorthie Aubrey Whitworth.
Janice is survived by her husband of 44 years, Franklin Rusher, of Constantine, Kentucky; a son, James Rusher, of Constantine; and a daughter, Dorthie LaVonne White (Robert).
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Margaret and James Rusher.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Andy Vance will be officiating. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
