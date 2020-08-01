Janice Sue Kinkade-Decker, age 70, of Leitchfield, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her residence. She was born July 30, 1949 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of Chester and Virginia Decker Davis.
She is survived by her children, Danny Kinkade, Karen Kinkade, Julie Kinkade, Tammie McStoots, and Hollie Witten.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Shirley Kinkade, and one son, Ted Kinkade.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home. She was laid to rest at the Scott Cemetery in Leitchfield. Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
