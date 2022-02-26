Janice Young Minton, age 89, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 at Norton-Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was born on May 13, 1932, the daughter of the late Mary and Pearl (P.S.) Young.
Janice was known for her devout faith in Christ and was a long time member of the Caneyville Christian Church. She had a passion for the City of Caneyville, serving as a current city commissioner, active in numerous community activities, former member of the volunteer fire department and was an advocate for the Caneyville School Restoration Project and also a member of the Short Creek Eastern Star Chapter 27. She retired from Hoover-Majors Allstate Insurance Agency as an agent in her early 80’s. Janice never met a stranger, always gave the best hugs to everyone she met and was active in what she described as the best “bunco group” in the county.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband Carlton Minton, United States Air Force, retired. Together, they traveled from base to base for 21 years, lived and served through the Korean and Vietnam wars.
Janice is survived by two children, Patricia “Penny” Frank (Larry), of Hardinsburg, and Calvin Minton (Judy), of Elizabethtown; six grandchildren, Alan Frank, Patti Davidson, Ben Frank, Corey Minton, Patricia “PJ” Minton and Amy Brown; and eight great-grandchildren, Sarah Davidson, Bryson Frank, Lydia Frank, Gabe Frank, Aaron Frank, Taylor Bell, Ella Brown and Satchel Brown. Her grand and great-grandkids were the lights of her life.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. (CST) Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at the old Caneyville School Gym. Bro. Kirk Scott and Brother David Brown officiated and burial was in Layman Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 and moved to the old Caneyville School Gym Sunday from 11 a.m until time of services.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the Caneyville Christian Church or the Caneyville School Restoration Project.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.