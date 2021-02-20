Jasper Lee Pearl, age 74, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hardin Hospital in Elizabethtown. He was born Aug. 21, 1946 in Big Clifty, Kentucky, the son of Walter Louis Pearl, Sr. and Roxie Bell Lampton Pearl.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Marie Grant Pearl, and two children, Stacy Pearl-Wheeler and Derrick Lee Pearl.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Byron Scott Pearl, and his son-in-law, Jackson Raymond Wheeler.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon (CST) Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. He will be laid to rest in the Cedar Hill Cemetery following the service. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. (CST) Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 and from 9 a.m. (CST) until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
