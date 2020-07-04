Jay C. Young, age 69, of Horse Branch, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Oct. 29, 1950 in Louisville, Kentucky the son of Hubert Lee and Alma Rhea Payton Young.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Parks Young, and three children, Dwight Young (Debbie), Diane Whobrey (Mike), and Daniel Young (Sherrie).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Caneyville Memorial Chapel. Burial was in Richland Cemetery. Visitation was held after 2 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
