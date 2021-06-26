JB Ray, age 85, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at his home.
He was born on Oct. 3, 1935 in Shrewsbury, Kentucky, the son of the late Buel and Mae Davis Ray.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Thomas “Tommie” Ray, and two daughters, Marilyn Beauchamp (Dennis) and Melinda Ray, both of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
