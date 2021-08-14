Jeanetta Faye Clemons, 71, passed away peacefully on Aug. 10, 2021.
She was born on March 5, 1950, in Millerstown, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary Carby.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Clemons, who was by her side throughout her illness, and her daughters, Delica Penrod (Jerry) and Dana Hulbert.
Visitation was at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home, 115 West Main St., Clarkson, KY, on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST and will also be Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The funeral will be Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at Lone Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 27 Wheeler Mill Rd., Clarkson, KY, at 1 p.m. with Brother Stanley Wooden officiating. Burial will be in the St. Anthony Catholic Church Cemetery.
