Jeffery Eugene Miller, age 41, of McDaniels, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021 at his residence.
He was born April 2, 1980, in Louisville to Bonnie Dodson and Eugene Miller.
Jeff is survived by daughter, Kendall Lee Miller; a son, Bryar Gage Miller; his mother, Bonnie Dodson; and his father, Eugene (Marilyn) Miller.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Watkins-Oller Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Holly Cemetery.
Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.