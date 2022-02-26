Jeffery Neal Dennison, age 58, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 in Leitchfield.
He was born on May 26, 1963, in Leitchfield, the son of the late Jackie Lee and Anne Taylor Dennison.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation was chosen and will be under the direction of Dermitt Funeral Home.
