Jeffry Dewayne Grant, 55, of Fort Lauderdale, passed away on Feb. 20, 2022 at Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
He was born on Oct. 26, 1966 to William and Mary (Waddell) Grant at Elizabethtown, Kentucky. Jeffry worked as a Registered Nurse, Volunteer Firefighter in Stephensburg, Flight Paramedic for SkyCare, Paramedic for Hardin County EMS, Fort Knox EMS and Adair County EMS.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elza and Paulette Grant and Frank and Alene Waddell, and by a special friend, Derrick Vincent.
Jeffry is survived by his parents; two daughters, Chelsea (Justin) Pile, of Hudson, and Laura Grant, of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Peggy (Darrell) Flowers, of Rineyville, and Dedra (Greg) Kerr, of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Ronnie (Trudy) Waddell, of Elizabethtown, and Chuck (Lori) Grant, of Munfordville; a grandchild, Lane Pile, of Hudson; former wife, Kathy Grant; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Rev. Jeff Noel officiating.
Online condolences can be given at manakeefuneralhome.com.
