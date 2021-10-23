Jeremiah Matthew Daniel, age 34, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at University of Louisville Hospital.
He was born on May 30, 1987 in Louisville, the son of Raul Daniel and Lisa Francis Rubio.
He is survived by his mother and step-father, Lisa Rubio (Ianacio), of Louisville; father and step-mother, Raul Daniel (Rosalba), of Texas; daughter, Elizabeth Nevaeh Thomas, and son, Marcus Lee Daniel, both of Louisville.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. CST Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Brian Burnett officiating. Burial was in the St. Anthony Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. CST on Sunday until time of services.
