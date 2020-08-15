Jeremy Braydon Sanders, age 20, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 in Cecilia, Kentucky.
He was born on July 21, 2000 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the son of the late Jeremy Scott and Denise N. VanMeter Sanders.
He was a waiter who enjoyed swimming, playing basketball & tennis, riding motorcycles, playing the cello and spending time with friends.
He is survived by two sisters, Candice Jordan Sanders, of Leitchfield, and Kaitlyn Nicole Sullivan, of Missouri; a nephew, Adrain Ledrew Sanders, of Leitchfield; one uncle, Jeffrey Thomas Sanders of Leitchfield; a close cousin, Bryce Sanders, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; paternal grandparents, Irvin and Ronella Logsdon Sanders, of Leitchfield; maternal grandmother, Judy VanMeter; and close friends, Ethan Carter, Noah Carnes, Dakota Keown, Bryson Lowe, Tommy Duvall and Cameron Frisby.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his girlfriend, Danielle Tapio, and his maternal grandfather, Coy VanMeter.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Matt Milam officiating. Burial was in the Williams Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Sunday until time of services. All those in attendance were required to wear masks in keeping with the Governor’s orders.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Dermitt Funeral Home to assist with Final Expenses.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.