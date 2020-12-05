Jeremy Craig Woosley, 40, of Leitchfield, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at his home in Leitchfield.
He was born on May 21, 1980, in Louisville the son of Romie Dale and Jackie Stewart Woosley of Leitchfield.
Other than his parents he is survived by one son, Jaeden Dale Woosley of Leitchfield; two brothers, Aaron Woosley (Elizabeth) of Glasgow, Ky and Kyle Woosley (Magen) of Bowling Green, KY; Special loved ones, Allison Martin, mother of Jaeden, Brent Martin and Bailey Williams, one uncle Mitchell Stewart, five nieces and one nephew and several cousins also survived.
Funeral services were private at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Wayne Clemons officiated. Burial was in the South Union Cemetery.
