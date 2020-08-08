Jerry Allen Nugent, age 78, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born on June 16, 1942 in Sadler, (Grayson County) Kentucky, the son of the late Dorsey Nugent and Ruby Uella Joyce Nugent.
He is survived by his son, Bill Nugent, of Louisville, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. CST Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Gary Embry officiating. Burial was in the Sander’s Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Thursday until time of services.
