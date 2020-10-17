Mr. Jerry E. Daniel, 65, of Okolona, returned to his Heavenly Father Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. He was born on March 10, 1955 in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his wife Pamela Daniel.
His memory will be cherished by his parents, Herman and Arvaleen Daniel, and daughters, Cheryl Daniel and Vicki Regenauer (David).
Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial following in Brookland Cemetery. Friends paid their respects on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 until the time of the service at the funeral home.
