Jerry Earl Delacey, 78, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Norton’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born on Aug. 1, 1941 in Owensboro, Kentucky, the son of the late Allen and Alma Elliott DeLacey.
He is survived by his two daughters, Laura Wilson (Carlton), of Clarkson, Kentucky, and Toni Warren (Tim), of Culpeper, Virginia.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Adam Miller will be officiating.
The family will receive friends at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12 p.m. to service time on Tuesday.
