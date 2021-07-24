Jerry Joiner, age 76, of Ormond Beach, Florida, formerly of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in Florida.
He was born on Feb. 23, 1945 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, to his late mother, Elwanda Smith Joiner, and his father, Leon Joiner, who survives.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie Wilson Joiner, of Ormond Beach, Florida; daughter, Melisa Militello; and his father, Leon Joiner, of Falls of Rough.
Other than his mother, Elwanda Joiner, he was preceded in death by two children, Holly Rebecca and James Leon Joiner.
Graveside services were at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Porter Cemetery in Falls of Rough. Burial was in the Porter Cemetery.
