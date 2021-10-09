Jerry Lee Logsdon, age 54, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
He was born on Oct. 12, 1966 in Leitchfield, the son of the late Edward and Mable Hayse Logsdon.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Wayne Clemons officiating. Burial was in the Antioch General Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Thursday until time of services.
